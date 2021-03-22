Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.43.
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
