Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 55.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

