Telsey Advisory Group Increases Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $88.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.
NYSE OXM opened at $88.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72.
Oxford Industries Company Profile
Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.
