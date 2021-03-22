Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Holdings Raised by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 810.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,550. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,113. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

