Tendies (TEND) Trading 21.5% Higher Over Last Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Tendies token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $1.25 million and $108,443.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.24 or 0.00475411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00065739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00140596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00053633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.89 or 0.00796866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00074966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,913,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,513,550 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars.

