Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $12,130,986.36 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,062,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $12,130,986.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $10.75. 2,211,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $714.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenneco by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

