TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $391,308.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TENT has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.62 or 0.00478455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00136774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00056512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.70 or 0.00785094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00076312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,732,100 coins and its circulating supply is 33,655,008 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.