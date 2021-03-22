Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela Sells 90,545 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.01. 2,146,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,141. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Teradyne by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 496.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

