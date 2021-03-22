Terra Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $387.18 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Terra has a total market capitalization of $8.60 billion and $387.18 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $21.22 or 0.00037469 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 950,910,256 coins and its circulating supply is 405,213,004 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

