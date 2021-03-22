TerraCredit (CREDIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $112,972.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $400,830.05 and approximately $112,972.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.