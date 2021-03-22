TerraUSD (UST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $56.71 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,360,082,123 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

