Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is WealthShield Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 939.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.8% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $680.73 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $653.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.00, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $745.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

