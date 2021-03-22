Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion and $70.83 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00461562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00065193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00138638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.83 or 0.00760082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00075231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010111 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 41,636,290,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,555,067,876 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

