Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.1% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.51% of Texas Instruments worth $2,277,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.14. The company had a trading volume of 82,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.55. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

