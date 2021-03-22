Tezos Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos token can currently be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00007546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $421.41 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00035697 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 764,065,988 tokens. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

