The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Cut by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,469,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,195,313 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 4.8% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 2.65% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $996,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 121,596 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $46.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

