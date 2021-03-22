The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.49

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $3.85. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 115,095 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 600.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.