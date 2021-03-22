The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $50.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 181.79, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,108 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,639 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $163,118,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

