The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$2.42 on Monday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.