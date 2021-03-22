The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Price Target to $4.00

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

ODT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

ODT traded down $15.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. 1,216,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,192. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 275,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,513 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,931,000 after buying an additional 1,843,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after buying an additional 91,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after buying an additional 686,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

