The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $395,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $965,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,377,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $133.26 and a one year high of $356.85. The stock has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

