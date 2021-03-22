The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. AlphaValue upgraded Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Shares of VLPNY remained flat at $$8.27 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.32. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.