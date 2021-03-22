The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $90.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $70.77 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,066 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

