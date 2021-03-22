The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to “Buy”

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.74.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.38. 4,016,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,434.86 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $137,569.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,323.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,960 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $328,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 623,380 shares of company stock worth $47,396,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.