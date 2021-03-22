The Graph Price Hits $1.55 on Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $256.89 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.64 or 0.00632463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00067430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023532 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.