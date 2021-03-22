The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Increased to GBX 265 by Analysts at Barclays

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

GYM has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Gym Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273 ($3.57).

LON GYM traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 253 ($3.31). 534,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 194.56. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The company has a market capitalization of £419.91 million and a P/E ratio of -15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53.

In related news, insider Mark George bought 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £598.40 ($781.81).

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

