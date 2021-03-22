The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GYYMF remained flat at $$3.28 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39. The Gym Group has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.67.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

