The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,855,825. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,190,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Hershey by 312.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after buying an additional 287,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Hershey by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $154.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.81. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

