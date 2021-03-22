The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.16.

HD opened at $289.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.34 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

