The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.42.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after acquiring an additional 480,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $125.29. 4,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,765. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $93.41 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.80.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.