The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,881 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of The Macerich worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich by 21.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 189,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.81.

NYSE MAC opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -144.43 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

