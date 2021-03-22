The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Raised to $15.00

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.96.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of The Macerich stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.14. 304,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,678,425. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.32 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Macerich in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.