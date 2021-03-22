The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 28,079 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.75% of Merit Medical Systems worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,995.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

