The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 9,060 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $27,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 421.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 367,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 297,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 172,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,799,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

ADM opened at $56.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.