The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Northern Trust worth $22,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 743,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Northern Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after buying an additional 55,538 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Northern Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 49,469 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $102.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.