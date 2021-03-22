The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 364.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 345,802 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.85% of Spire worth $28,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

