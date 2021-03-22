The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,822 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.45% of The Timken worth $26,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Timken by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 76,342 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in The Timken by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Timken by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

