The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.26% of RenaissanceRe worth $22,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,461 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $162.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.05 and a 200 day moving average of $166.88. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.19 and a 52 week high of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.77%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

