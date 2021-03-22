The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of The Kroger worth $24,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,730 shares of company stock worth $1,240,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

