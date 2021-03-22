The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,434,982 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Fortive worth $25,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fortive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $67.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

