The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $21,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Equity Residential by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $71.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.