The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 562.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,475 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of DocuSign worth $24,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 49.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DocuSign by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $795,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $205.67 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.31 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of -174.30 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.