The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $24.12 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser worth $24,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after buying an additional 854,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,181,000 after buying an additional 791,268 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after buying an additional 521,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,370,000 after buying an additional 731,931 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.88 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

