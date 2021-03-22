The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $24.95 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 192,147 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $134.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

