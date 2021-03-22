The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $25.22 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,442 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $25,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 73,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $98.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.