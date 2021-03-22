The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Nasdaq worth $27,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $145.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

