The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.57% of J2 Global worth $25,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after buying an additional 364,456 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after buying an additional 160,604 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,991,000 after buying an additional 56,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 13.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 349,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter.

JCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $118.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $124.82.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

