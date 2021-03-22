The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 18,452 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $26,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,419 shares of company stock worth $1,073,376. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $83.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $87.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

