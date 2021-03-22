The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 3,860 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.51% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $23,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 398,720 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,845,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,556,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $170.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.64 and its 200 day moving average is $201.93. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

