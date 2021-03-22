The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 645,904 Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 645,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,575,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.29% of Dada Nexus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

NASDAQ DADA opened at $29.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of -7.63.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). On average, research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DADA. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.