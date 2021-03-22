The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,838 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Caesars Entertainment worth $26,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,650. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $89.32 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $106.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

